Daniel 4 - Dealing with Pride, Brokenness, and Restoration

Pastor Andrew preaches on Daniel 4 with a message entitled Dealing with Pride, Brokenness, and Restoration.

In this message we look at the issue of the pride of King Nebuchadnezzar and how he got humbled. Then when he comes to his senses and acknowledges the Lord, we see the restoration process in his life.

In this message we see how God Opposes the Proud and we see the lessons in humility from God’s school of hard knocks and How far will God go to get His message across to us.





