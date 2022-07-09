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FRANCE- EXCLUSIF PAROLE DE MILITAIRE EN ACTIVE- PIERRE
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81 views • July 09, 2022
ECOUTEZ ET PARTAGEZ !
FRANCE- EXCLUSIF PAROLE DE MILITAIRE EN ACTIVE- PIERRE
08/07/2022 (Vidéo de 1'24)
"PLUS ON SERA NOMBREUX, PLUS ON LÉGITIMERA UNE ACTION, ET ON LEGITIMERA LE FAIT QUE CE GOUVERNEMENT N'EST PAS LÉGITIME"
Interview complète https://youtu.be/WRHoe5FNx1E
Ou sans censure
https://peertube.tweb.tv/w/4bqSq7axTLXkeph3vV1ahL
France lève toi, devenons une majorité visible opposée à ce système pour légitimer nos armées
NOUS AVONS RENDEZ VOUS
Il est temps de choisir votre camp, témoignez :
[email protected]
Vous n'êtes pas seul!!!
Protéger et Servir
Rejoignez-nous @policepourlaverite
http://www.police-pour-la-verite.org
FRANCE- EXCLUSIF PAROLE DE MILITAIRE EN ACTIVE- PIERRE
08/07/2022 (Vidéo de 1'24)
"PLUS ON SERA NOMBREUX, PLUS ON LÉGITIMERA UNE ACTION, ET ON LEGITIMERA LE FAIT QUE CE GOUVERNEMENT N'EST PAS LÉGITIME"
Interview complète https://youtu.be/WRHoe5FNx1E
Ou sans censure
https://peertube.tweb.tv/w/4bqSq7axTLXkeph3vV1ahL
France lève toi, devenons une majorité visible opposée à ce système pour légitimer nos armées
NOUS AVONS RENDEZ VOUS
Il est temps de choisir votre camp, témoignez :
[email protected]
Vous n'êtes pas seul!!!
Protéger et Servir
Rejoignez-nous @policepourlaverite
http://www.police-pour-la-verite.org
1:24
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