[ Don't Ever Talk to a Fed Alone - DAVE HODGES ] INVOKE 5th AMENDMENT RIGHT TO REMAIN SILENT; DO NOT CONSENT TO SEARCHES ....... EVER; ASK " WHERE IS YOUR WARRANT ? "

PATRIOTS DO NOT TALK TO THE POLICE OR FEDERAL OFFICERS1, I do not consent to searches2. I am not answering any questions and I want to speak to an attorney3, I do not agree to stay here with you for any reason. Are you detaining me or am I free to go.Know Your Rights Episode 1: The Three Big Things You Need to KnowThe Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides, "No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the militia, when in actual service in time of war or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation."The clauses incorporated within the Fifth Amendment outline basic constitutional limits on police procedure. The Framers derived the Grand Juries Clause and the Due Process Clause from the Magna Carta, dating back to 1215. Scholars consider the Fifth Amendment as capable of breaking down into the following five distinct constitutional rights: 1) right to indictment by the grand jury before any criminal charges for felonious crimes, 2) a prohibition on double jeopardy, 3) a right against forced self-incrimination, 4) a guarantee that all criminal defendants have a fair trial, and 5) a guarantee that government cannot seize private property without making a due compensation at the market value of the property.