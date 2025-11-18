BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RUSSIA Captured Soldiers of an ELITE unit of 'GUR' who tried to save Encircled NATO Officers
270 views • 22 hours ago

As for 'Pokrovsk', this city has been completely liberated by Russian troops. At the moment, the Russians are clearing the northern, western, and eastern quarters of the city. Simultaneously with this, Russian units are tightening the ring around the encircled enemy forces in settlements such as 'Rovno' and 'Svetloye'............................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************

