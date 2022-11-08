Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Mike Yeadon: 'You Are Responsible' for Crimes Against Humanity
62 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 days ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/512388


Summary：11/07/2022 Dr. Mike Yeadon accused his former colleagues Sir Patrick Vallance, Sir Menelas Pangalos of AstraZeneca, Dr. James Merson and Dr. Mathai Mammen of Johnson & Johnson, of crimes against humanity, calling on them to debate with him publicly or resign, because it is on their watch that the COVID-19 vaccines have been developed, manufactured and injected into billions of arms, killing and injuring lots of people.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket