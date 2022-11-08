Dr. Mike Yeadon: 'You Are Responsible' for Crimes Against Humanity

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https://gnews.org/articles/512388
Summary：11/07/2022 Dr. Mike Yeadon accused his former colleagues Sir Patrick Vallance, Sir Menelas Pangalos of AstraZeneca, Dr. James Merson and Dr. Mathai Mammen of Johnson & Johnson, of crimes against humanity, calling on them to debate with him publicly or resign, because it is on their watch that the COVID-19 vaccines have been developed, manufactured and injected into billions of arms, killing and injuring lots of people.