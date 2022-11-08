Dr. Mike Yeadon: 'You Are Responsible' for Crimes Against Humanity

https://gnews.org/articles/512388
Summary：11/07/2022 Dr. Mike Yeadon accused his former colleagues Sir Patrick Vallance, Sir Menelas Pangalos of AstraZeneca, Dr. James Merson and Dr. Mathai Mammen of Johnson & Johnson, of crimes against humanity, calling on them to debate with him publicly or resign, because it is on their watch that the COVID-19 vaccines have been developed, manufactured and injected into billions of arms, killing and injuring lots of people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.