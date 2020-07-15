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NWO : City of London, Vatican, DC - 3 Evil City States that Rule the World!
The Prisoner
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105 views • July 15, 2020
The Empire of "the City" consists of three cities, which belong to no nation or state and pay no taxes: Vatican City, the City of London (inside London), and Washington DC.
1. Vatican City controls the world through religion.
2. The City of London controls the world through currency.
3. Washington DC controls the world through military force.

The City of London (or the Square Mile) is a plot of land approximately a square mile in London. It is independent from England and is ruled by the City of London Corporation.

Located in the center of each city is an Egyptian obelisk erect. They are: the obelisk in St. Peter’s Square, the Washington Monument, and Cleopatra’s Needle in the City of London. One question that immediately springs to mind is why is there an Egyptian obelisk, which is a tribute to the Egyptian sun god Amen-Ra, in the middle of Vatican City? Contained within these three cities is more than 80% of the world’s wealth.

The Empire of “the City” is essentially the British Empire, or more accurately, the forces behind the British Empire of the past. The Empire asserts its control over its colonies (such as the US, Canada, Australia, the European Union) through complicated means.

One of their means of control is to have agents of their cause in high places of influence. This cabal of powerful manipulators is known collectively as the Illuminati, the Shadow Government, the Omega Agency, the Government within the Government, and so on. It does not matter what they are called. They are there and have been actively and legislatively writing away our freedoms and also have been working towards the "New World Order". Examples of this is the Patriot Acts, H. R. Bill 1955, the European Union Constitution, and the Security and Prosperity Partnership.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAs5jjW1VW0
Shanti Agripina YT Channel
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nwocity of londondistrict of columbiavatican city
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