RFK SAYS: GET VAXXED! - Fake Measles "Pandemic" Spreads Fear Throughout The Media! - A New Psyop!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the fake measles "pandemic" as the media pushes vaccines on the public. But they're not the only ones pushing Measles MMR vaccines...





RFK Jr. has shocked many who weren't paying attention after publicly proclaiming that "The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine." Yes, that is an actual quote of his.





For years, RFK Jr. has spoken out about the Measles MMR vaccines and as recently as April 2nd, his Children's Health Defense was calling it out. It has been known for 20 plus years that the measles vaccines cause around 100 times more deaths than so-called Measles itself.





It has long been known that Measles isn't that serious and many children get it. It is also notable that it stems from autoimmune disorders which can themselves stem from vaccines or chemical exposure in the air, water or food.





Much like Small Pox which saw a massive spike around 1875 when it was revealed the vaccines were causing the outbreak and much like "Monkeypox," it is clear that these illnesses stem from poisoning from other sources than "person to person spread."





If this is how RFK Jr. starts, imagine how he will be when they push Bird Flu restrictions further.





He was confirmed by a pharma funded House. What do people expect? We tried to warn those overwhelmed by hopium. Most just called us "negative" and "blackpilled." Reality is reality and we must face it to change it.





As the media hypes Measles, expect more big pharma propaganda and more of those who are usually against injecting children suddenly accepting it and even promoting it out of inconsistency and political worship.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025







