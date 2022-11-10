Prophecy Reveals God's Involvement In Our Past – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (01 of 26)

Our confidence in what God is doing, and is about to do, is made secure
by understanding what he's done in the past. And by looking at the light
that shines from the past, we can find our way into the future. So
looking ahead after looking behind, you'll see this theme played out
many times this week. I'm going to show you how God uses examples of
things past to explain what he's about to do. Because God is consistent
and unchanging, by seeing how he accomplished things in the past we can
understand how he's going to do it in the future. That harmony allows us
to look behind and see the magnitude of what God's doing and understand
His plans.
