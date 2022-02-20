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OTTAWA PARLIAMENT - WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM QUESTION - TRUDEAU's a PUPPET & OWNED, HALF CABINET IN CANADA PART OF IT - 021822
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53 views • February 20, 2022
The Speaker of the Canadian Parliament and a Castro Liberal immediately try to shut down and dismiss a question about Klaus Anal Schwab's interference in Canadian Politics. The Speaker and Liberal's reaction conclusively proves the depth of World Economic ForThem interference in Canadian Politics.
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