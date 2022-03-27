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Jeff J. Brown is guest on Press TV, explains the contested gas fields in the Persian Gulf: Iran, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait 220629
China Rising Radio Sinoland
China Rising Radio Sinoland
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10 views • March 27, 2022

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Source article with all the images and hyperlinks,

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/06/29/jeff-j-brown-is-guest-on-press-tv-explains-the-contested-gas-fields-in-the-persian-gulf-iran-saudi-arabia-and-kuwait-220629/

Keywords
iransaudi arabiapersian gulfkuwaitlaw of the seasgas fields
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