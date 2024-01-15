Create New Account
These Alien Disclosures Will Shock You
The Kokoda Kid
Published 15 hours ago

This interview with Clayton Morris and former candidate for Illinois Governor, John Stewart, uncovers some shocking events, involving alien aircraft, that are hard to believe could happen in the United States. Is it too late to stop the Military Industrial & Political Complex? Possibly.

Video Source:

'Redacted' with Clayton Morris

Redacted News

Closing Theme Music:

'Contact With The Unknown' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

Keywords
aliensalienlockheed martinalien disclosurealien coverup

