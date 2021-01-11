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SCIENCE JUNKED AS COVID VACCINE ROLLOUT FALTERS
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270 views • January 11, 2021
SCIENCE JUNKED AS COVID VACCINE ROLLOUT FALTERS
Discrepancies and wildly vague information from health departments and the drug makers themselves about new #Covid19 vaccines continue to run rampant. From mixing and matching different shots to delaying the second dose, some mainstream medical journalists are demanding to see the raw data.
#TheHighWire #DelBigtree
Discrepancies and wildly vague information from health departments and the drug makers themselves about new #Covid19 vaccines continue to run rampant. From mixing and matching different shots to delaying the second dose, some mainstream medical journalists are demanding to see the raw data.
#TheHighWire #DelBigtree
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