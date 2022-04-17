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Australia's Smart Cities REVEALED - A Roadmap For The Whole World
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173 views • April 17, 2022
In today's Show, Maria Zeee reveals the plan for the City of Newcastle to not only be the testing ground for Australia's Smart Cities, but the model for the whole world. She takes us through the various projects and government grants around Australia, and delves deeper into Smart Cities, the Metaverse, and citizen surveillance along with commentary from special guests Jay Dyer & Fanosthevoice.
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