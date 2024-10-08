BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Genocide in North Carolina! Govt leaves victims for dead. Is it a land grab for Lithium mines?
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
1453 views • 6 months ago


Biden-Harris administration condemns Helene victims to die--FEMA standing down and blocking aid | MTG under fire for saying they can control the weather--is she right? | FEMA out of money--funding used for illegals | power grid apocalypse in NC | Israel vows retaliation against Iran while Iran explains its missile capabilities will destroy the Zionist regime | Iran used hypersonic missiles in show of force | panic buying has started as dock worker strike continues | Oil spikes after Biden says considering strike on Iranian oil facilities | investigation finds shocking evidence of US govt trafficking children across border | Buzbee to release list of 120 Diddy victims

