Iran Missiles Smash Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Heart Hours After Natanz Strike

Iran just fired ballistic missiles directly at Israel’s most secretive nuclear research center in Dimona — only hours after Israel hammered the Natanz enrichment facility. Two nuclear sites, two countries, same day. This is the closest the Middle East has come to a full radiological catastrophe in the Persian Gulf. In this urgent breakdown I show you exactly how the escalation unfolded: the Natanz bunker-buster strike, Iran’s immediate retaliation on Dimona and Arad, the mysterious projectile that hit just 350 meters from Bushehr nuclear power plant, and why every safety red line is now gone. From leaked satellite imagery and official statements to the chilling IAEA warnings and Russia’s furious protest — nothing is held back. Is this the spark that drags the entire region into nuclear war? Will there be a ceasefire or are we watching the countdown to the unthinkable? Drop your thoughts in the comments right now: Do you think this ends soon or gets worse? Like if you want more daily updates, subscribe and hit the bell so you never miss a breaking development. Timestamps coming in pinned comment.