And We Know 2.10.2023 118 HOUSE issues Subpoenas! Justice DEPT Whisteblowers BRING IT! ACCOUNTABILITY! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Feb 10, 2023





💻Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage

--> http://virtualshield.com/andweknow

Get 67% OFF this holiday season plus FREE for 30 days!

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk





*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Dan Scavino Facebook

https://t.me/teamanons/23557





BREAKING: The first

@Weaponization

of the Federal Government Committee hearing, Chaired by Jim Jordan opens with outline the dozens of FBI whistleblower complaints https://twitter.com/alx/status/1623740305034936321?s=20&t=sOTEelapiBUAMNUUgbDAhQ





VIDEO: Government official admits that Intel Community “partnered” w/ Social Media & worked together in “TAKING STUFF DOWN https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1622727876142419969.html





This is so delicious 💥 Matt Gaetz https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151438





Rep Anna Paulina Luna https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151360





Rep Anna Paulina Luna part 2 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151361





Ms Parker https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151402





Elise Stefanik first round of questioning https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151403





There’s that darn Qanon again 😂 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151406





A Texas judge could upend what remains of abortion access across the US as soon as this week https://t.me/c/1716023008/159747





SecDef Chris Miller crossed enemy lines this morning and destroyed the hosts of Morning Joe, who gave it their all to get Miller to speak negatively about DJT. https://t.me/c/1716023008/159736





Tucker covers new reports of the Biden administration blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline: "Joe Biden denied any responsibility. He blamed Russia. Now we have the actual answer to what happened. It is not possible that it's not true. It is true." https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4268





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2916oc-2.10.23-118-house-issues-subpoenas-justice-dept-whisteblowers-bring-it-acco.html



