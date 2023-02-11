Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 2.10.2023 118 HOUSE issues Subpoenas! Justice DEPT Whisteblowers BRING IT! ACCOUNTABILITY! PRAY!
55 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Saturday |
Donate

LT of And We Know


Feb 10, 2023


💻Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage

--> http://virtualshield.com/andweknow

Get 67% OFF this holiday season plus FREE for 30 days!

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk


*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Dan Scavino Facebook

https://t.me/teamanons/23557


BREAKING: The first

@Weaponization

of the Federal Government Committee hearing, Chaired by Jim Jordan opens with outline the dozens of FBI whistleblower complaints https://twitter.com/alx/status/1623740305034936321?s=20&t=sOTEelapiBUAMNUUgbDAhQ


VIDEO: Government official admits that Intel Community “partnered” w/ Social Media & worked together in “TAKING STUFF DOWN https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1622727876142419969.html


This is so delicious 💥 Matt Gaetz https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151438


Rep Anna Paulina Luna https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151360


Rep Anna Paulina Luna part 2 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151361


Ms Parker https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151402


Elise Stefanik first round of questioning https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151403


There’s that darn Qanon again 😂 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151406


A Texas judge could upend what remains of abortion access across the US as soon as this week https://t.me/c/1716023008/159747


SecDef Chris Miller crossed enemy lines this morning and destroyed the hosts of Morning Joe, who gave it their all to get Miller to speak negatively about DJT. https://t.me/c/1716023008/159736


Tucker covers new reports of the Biden administration blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline: "Joe Biden denied any responsibility. He blamed Russia. Now we have the actual answer to what happened. It is not possible that it's not true. It is true." https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4268


———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/


➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2916oc-2.10.23-118-house-issues-subpoenas-justice-dept-whisteblowers-bring-it-acco.html


Keywords
current eventsnewshousechristiandemsjusticesubpoenasaccountabilitywhistleblowersrinosballoonpipelinedo not fearltand we knownord streamexposing evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket