Wood Chip Hammer Mill for Biomass Fuel & Sawdust Production | High-Efficiency Grinding Machine
10 views • 1 day ago

Looking for a powerful and reliable solution to process wood chips, sawdust, and other biomass materials? 🌲✨

The RICHI Wood Chip Hammer Mill is designed for high-speed fine grinding, turning wood waste into uniform sawdust or fine wood powder. With adjustable screen sizes from 0.5mm to 20mm, you can easily get the particle size you need — whether for biomass fuel pellet production, board making, or wood powder applications.


✅ High efficiency & stable performance

✅ Handles wood chips, sawdust, pallets, and agricultural residues

✅ Customizable screen mesh for flexible output size

✅ Widely used in biomass pellet plants, board factories, and wood powder processing

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

