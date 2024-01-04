Grow into the full measure of who God made you to be!

2Thess lesson #30; Most Believers are hypersensitive and therefore true Bible study is offensive or boring for them. They instead insist upon the dog and pony show or emotional teaching to keep them feeling warm and fuzzy! These Christians never grow into their full potential and capacity of what GOD designed for them in eternity past. Blessings become elusive and challenges become overwhelming to these types of Believers.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.