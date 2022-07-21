Stew Peters Full Show Secret NY Quarantine Camps OBLITERATED.

Secret NY Quarantine Camps OBLITERATED, Post-Jab DNA Mutating Offspring, U.S. POW’s Rot in DC. It’s HUMP DAY on The Stew Peters Show and we are BACK with more based content for you all to enjoy!

Bobbie Cox is a lawyer who just represented the people of New York in a lawsuit to DESTROY the Gulag Government and return our God-Given rights to us!

It’s Wednesday and Dr. Jane Ruby is BACK with more ANSWERS to your questions!

David Sumrall is the founder of StopHate.com, and the Documenter of the movie “Bloody Hill”, & he joins the show to bring to light the LIES of January 6th!

Shekinah Hollingsworth was THE hardest working candidate for the state of Maryland, and her election was STOLEN.

We need justice for our polls, and we need it now!