BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The David Knight Show (6Apr20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
2232 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • April 06, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST

Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

Topics by Timecode:

— 00:04:34 A germ-free world? George Carlin vs Fauci — a comedian predicted the black comedy we’re experiencing now as we trade our liberty for the promise of safety

— 00:14:08 Want a New Drug? How about an old drug that cures COVID19? US manufacturing has been so eviscerated by globalism that Trump has to beg India’s Prime Minister to sell us hydroxychloroquine

— 00:22:31 Don’t count on masks helping you escape biometric surveillance. There’s an app for that. China can already identity people with masks AND take their temperature at the same time

— 00:45:18 German scientist actually does science. Finds that COVID19 doesn’t linger on surfaces or most of the other superstitions that the public has been fed by Fauci & CDC

— 00:46:13 NYC subways are more crowded and dirtier than any restaurant, but rather than shutdown a govt operation, NYC will add MORE subway trains! Meanwhile, NYPD harasses those attending a funeral. Police State is the disease

— 00:55:20 The Diamond Princess cruise ship was an infectious nightmare — a worst case scenario. But now that it’s over, it’s our best test case. The disease wasn’t that bad. It was what happened to the people.

— 01:00:39 Greater Depression — 43% of businesses turned into beggars for govt handouts & probably won’t survive. 30% of homeowners will lose their homes. $2Trillion “CARES Act” is a fraud

— 01:03:42 Proof there’s not a dime’s worth of difference between Republicans & Democrats on the mandated Depression

— 01:23:27 Why New Orleans fatality rate is 7X’s higher than NYC

— 01:34:18 Callers join on “Q”, empty hospitals, tanks in the streets and the technocracy’s blueprint from Davos World Economic Forum

Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!

https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Keywords
depressiondavid knightfull showgovernmentrecessionshut downbailoutlockdowncoronavirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ChatGPT death lawsuit: Seattle woman dies after AI chatbot advised her to stop epilepsy medication

ChatGPT death lawsuit: Seattle woman dies after AI chatbot advised her to stop epilepsy medication

Willow Tohi
Low vitamin D more than doubles kidney patients’ risk of dialysis within a year

Low vitamin D more than doubles kidney patients’ risk of dialysis within a year

Cassie B.
Study Finds Discarded Produce Parts Often Contain More Fiber Than Eaten Portions

Study Finds Discarded Produce Parts Often Contain More Fiber Than Eaten Portions

Coco Somers
Healthy Eating Linked to Favorable Blood Markers in Older Adults, Study Finds

Healthy Eating Linked to Favorable Blood Markers in Older Adults, Study Finds

Coco Somers
UK Lawmaker Rupert Lowe Calls for Accountability Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

UK Lawmaker Rupert Lowe Calls for Accountability Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Morgan S. Verity
Magnesium and Testosterone: How This Essential Mineral Supports Male Hormone Health

Magnesium and Testosterone: How This Essential Mineral Supports Male Hormone Health

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy