The David Knight Show (6Apr20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:04:34 A germ-free world? George Carlin vs Fauci — a comedian predicted the black comedy we’re experiencing now as we trade our liberty for the promise of safety— 00:14:08 Want a New Drug? How about an old drug that cures COVID19? US manufacturing has been so eviscerated by globalism that Trump has to beg India’s Prime Minister to sell us hydroxychloroquine— 00:22:31 Don’t count on masks helping you escape biometric surveillance. There’s an app for that. China can already identity people with masks AND take their temperature at the same time— 00:45:18 German scientist actually does science. Finds that COVID19 doesn’t linger on surfaces or most of the other superstitions that the public has been fed by Fauci & CDC— 00:46:13 NYC subways are more crowded and dirtier than any restaurant, but rather than shutdown a govt operation, NYC will add MORE subway trains! Meanwhile, NYPD harasses those attending a funeral. Police State is the disease— 00:55:20 The Diamond Princess cruise ship was an infectious nightmare — a worst case scenario. But now that it’s over, it’s our best test case. The disease wasn’t that bad. It was what happened to the people.— 01:00:39 Greater Depression — 43% of businesses turned into beggars for govt handouts & probably won’t survive. 30% of homeowners will lose their homes. $2Trillion “CARES Act” is a fraud— 01:03:42 Proof there’s not a dime’s worth of difference between Republicans & Democrats on the mandated Depression— 01:23:27 Why New Orleans fatality rate is 7X’s higher than NYC— 01:34:18 Callers join on “Q”, empty hospitals, tanks in the streets and the technocracy’s blueprint from Davos World Economic ForumTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!