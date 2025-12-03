Make an Eternal Impact with Your Kids and Sponsor a Child Through Compassion - Anji Sisler

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Have you ever thought about supporting overseas mission work? What if you could sponsor a child who needed something as simple as clean clothes and an education? This is the opportunity available through Compassion International. Anji Sisler is a relationship specialist for the ministry, and she speaks of the beauty of their mission and how it has positively impacted her family and the way they live personally. Going overseas and helping others gives you such a different perspective on life. Anji and her husband have also adopted two beautiful children from Ethiopia, and have experienced the joy of lifting two children out of poverty firsthand. If people sponsored children through Compassion International, more of the parents would survive the horrific living conditions because of our support.



TAKEAWAYS


Call Compassion at 1-800-336-7676 and mention you heard about sponsorship through The Counter Culture Mom Show or Tina Griffin


Prayerfully consider adoption for your family even though it's not an easy process, it is absolutely worth it


Returning from a mission trip can be culturally shocking - we have so much to be thankful for in the U.S.


Experience the joy of releasing children from poverty by giving to them with a joyful heart and involve your kids in the sponsorship process



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3M3fOmk

Compassion video: https://bit.ly/4nTmnFk

Sponsor a Child: https://bit.ly/compassiontina

Gift Catalog: https://www.compassion.com/catalog/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COMPASSION

Website: https://bit.ly/compassiontina

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/compassionintl

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/compassion

X: https://x.com/compassion

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4alhrFU

Podcast: https://bit.ly/48hO19j


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

https://counterculturemom.com/download-new-app/


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #anjisisler #compassion #charity #nonprofit #donate #givingback #socialgood #humanitarian #giveback #fundraising #help #love #support #children #volunteer #hope #community #makeadifference #change #kindness #povertyrelief #compassioninternational #sponsor #sponsorachild


Keywords
america education united states missionary compassion mission sponsor tina griffin counter culture mom show anji sisler
