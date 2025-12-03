Make an Eternal Impact with Your Kids and Sponsor a Child Through Compassion - Anji Sisler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Have you ever thought about supporting overseas mission work? What if you could sponsor a child who needed something as simple as clean clothes and an education? This is the opportunity available through Compassion International. Anji Sisler is a relationship specialist for the ministry, and she speaks of the beauty of their mission and how it has positively impacted her family and the way they live personally. Going overseas and helping others gives you such a different perspective on life. Anji and her husband have also adopted two beautiful children from Ethiopia, and have experienced the joy of lifting two children out of poverty firsthand. If people sponsored children through Compassion International, more of the parents would survive the horrific living conditions because of our support.
TAKEAWAYS
Call Compassion at 1-800-336-7676 and mention you heard about sponsorship through The Counter Culture Mom Show or Tina Griffin
Prayerfully consider adoption for your family even though it’s not an easy process, it is absolutely worth it
Returning from a mission trip can be culturally shocking - we have so much to be thankful for in the U.S.
Experience the joy of releasing children from poverty by giving to them with a joyful heart and involve your kids in the sponsorship process
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3M3fOmk
Compassion video: https://bit.ly/4nTmnFk
Sponsor a Child: https://bit.ly/compassiontina
Gift Catalog: https://www.compassion.com/catalog/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COMPASSION
Website: https://bit.ly/compassiontina
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/compassionintl
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/compassion
YouTube: https://bit.ly/4alhrFU
Podcast: https://bit.ly/48hO19j
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA
WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
https://counterculturemom.com/download-new-app/
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #anjisisler #compassion #charity #nonprofit #donate #givingback #socialgood #humanitarian #giveback #fundraising #help #love #support #children #volunteer #hope #community #makeadifference #change #kindness #povertyrelief #compassioninternational #sponsor #sponsorachild