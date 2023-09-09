Get ready for Christ's return: time to examine self before it is too late (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org





As per pastor Craig’s beautiful video sermon, we need to get prepared for Christ’s return by examining ourselves, to get rid of recurring sins and to stand strong in Christ in anticipation of His return.





Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington