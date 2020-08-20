© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satan worshiper Zionist Head of New Zealand death cult locks citizens up for refusing to get tested for COVID 19
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • August 20, 2020
Prime minister of New Zealand uses the military to lock citizens up and holds them indefinitely for refusing a worthless COVID 19 test. She will probably have them killed for refusing the vaccine. This woman is seething with evil. Just look at her in this video almost giddy with delight at the prospect of the ultimate power over the people. She is a ghoul possessed by the Devil.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.