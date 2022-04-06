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Part C - the Grand Finale interview with Dr. Bhakdi. Man is this guy smart ! He suggests for Austrailia they need to storm the capital and remove the Scum Bag Politicans - good idea actually .
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41 views • April 06, 2022
I would say this Doc knows what is going on. He suggests for the people of Austrailia to storm their capitol and remove all the Scum Bag politicians. Not a bad idea actually. Thumbnail pic is Cannabis Jimmy wearing his Casa California baseball hat before he changed the name of their B n B to: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.
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