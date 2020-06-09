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Who Knew Government Would Cause Total Economic Collapse
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105 views • June 09, 2020
Who Knew Government Caused Total Economic Collapse
Asymptomatic coronavirus patients arent spreading new infections who says
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/08/asymptomatic-coronavirus-patients-arent-spreading-new-infections-who-says.html
blob:https://www.cnbc.com/35c72675-a516-442d-9fdb-acf8aec86a5a
Government responses should focus on detecting and isolating
infected people with symptoms, the World Health Organization said.
Preliminary evidence from the earliest outbreaks indicated the virus
could spread even if people didn’t have symptoms.
But the WHO says that while asymptomatic spread can occur, it is “very rare.”
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Asymptomatic coronavirus patients arent spreading new infections who says
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/08/asymptomatic-coronavirus-patients-arent-spreading-new-infections-who-says.html
blob:https://www.cnbc.com/35c72675-a516-442d-9fdb-acf8aec86a5a
Government responses should focus on detecting and isolating
infected people with symptoms, the World Health Organization said.
Preliminary evidence from the earliest outbreaks indicated the virus
could spread even if people didn’t have symptoms.
But the WHO says that while asymptomatic spread can occur, it is “very rare.”
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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