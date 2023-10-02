Pre Poll in the Divisive Voice To Parliament Referendum Starts Today! Get out and Volunteer.

Pre - Poll in the Divisive Voice To Parliament Referendum Starts Today!
Volunteering for the NO Campaign is critical, especially Scrutineers.
Do it here - https://www.volunteerforno.com.au/volunteer
Also, One Nation are endorsing Scrutineers, go here - https://www.onenation.org.au/referendum
I would highly recommend volunteering for Fair Australia for manning pre poll booths and booths on Referendum Day, and doing the Scrutineering with the One Nation endorsement.
That is the best way to go about it and that is what Shazza and I are doing.
Let's get out there and save our Country from the pinko commie marxists who want to destroy it.
#VoteNO
#NODivision
@roobsflyers
