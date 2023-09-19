Tristan Leavitt defends IRS whistleblowers right to speak publicly about Hunter Biden case | Just The News
Empower Oversight President Tristan Leavitt says the First Amendment and Whistleblower Protection Act legally allow IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler to publicly speak about the Hunter Biden tax probe.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.