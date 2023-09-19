Create New Account
Tristan Leavitt defends IRS whistleblowers right to speak publicly about Hunter Biden
Published Yesterday

Tristan Leavitt defends IRS whistleblowers right to speak publicly about Hunter Biden case | Just The News


Empower Oversight President Tristan Leavitt says the First Amendment and Whistleblower Protection Act legally allow IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler to publicly speak about the Hunter Biden tax probe.




Keywords
hunter bidenjohn solomonlaw suitjust the newsirs whistleblowers

