Self-Actualized NPCs Awakening in the Matrix

Discussing the idea of NPCs or spiritless beings, social media addiction and the technocracy, advanced ancient cultures, maps, and mythologies, the middle path and light-gray philosophy, being present living in the now, addictive thought patterns, how/why to meditate, spiritual development vs. religious belief and flat earth f.a.q.s with Paul from the Talk Junkies podcast



Get Connected with Talk Junkies:

https://www.youtube.com/@TalkJunkies

https://open.spotify.com/show/284Hq2kYZFeudMIGuRhwgD

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/talk-junkies/id1545104039



Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos

Audible: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Eric+Dubay

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]

