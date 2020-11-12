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How to Set Up a PCR - Quick Overview - Dr. Cath Arnold - Jan. 17, 2013
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11 views • November 12, 2020
In this film, Dr. Cath Arnold from the Health Protection Agency UK demonstrates how to set up a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR).
Clean and unadulterated, without false claims of Covid-19 diagnosis or detection ability.
The entire process itself can take several hours, depending on how many cycles are run.
Courtesy of Wellcome Genome Campus Courses and Conferences
Original Video on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2JYy6-DE9c
Clean and unadulterated, without false claims of Covid-19 diagnosis or detection ability.
The entire process itself can take several hours, depending on how many cycles are run.
Courtesy of Wellcome Genome Campus Courses and Conferences
Original Video on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2JYy6-DE9c
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