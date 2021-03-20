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"Tragedy and Hope 101" interview with author Joe Plummer
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2 views • March 20, 2021
This book "Tragedy and Hope 101 The Illusion of Justice, Freedom and Democracy" represents the cliff notes for the huge 1,300 page book "Tragedy and Hope" by Dr Carroll Quigley, Clinton's mentor. If you want to know how the globalist elites operate, and their goals going back many decades, this is the book to read.
Book free here:
https://www.joeplummer.com/
Book free here:
https://www.joeplummer.com/
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