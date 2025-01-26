BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk spoke at the election congress of the German party "Alternative for Germany" AfD - via video
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
113 views • 3 months ago

Elon Musk spoke via video at the election congress of the German party "Alternative for Germany".

He called on German citizens to vote for the AfD and that the upcoming elections on February 23 “could decide the fate of Europe, and perhaps the fate of the world.”

"Go out on the streets, talk to people, convince them to vote. Change is needed. It has to be done. This election is very important, extremely important. Don't talk about it lightly. I think the future of civilization may depend on this election. So when something is so important, you have to say: 'Okay, you have to do everything you can to convince people to vote for the AfD,'" he added. 

Adding: on Elon's X post he wrote: 

"George Washington Channel." Elon Musk has proposed a new name for the English Channel, the strait separating France and Britain. 

Adding more from Germany:  

The head of the German defense concern Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, called for a reduction in state participation in the European defense industry in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.

 "In Europe, we need joint-stock companies similar to those that exist in the United States, in which the state owns, at best, a minority stake," he said.

Adding: 

Trump administration lifts Biden-imposed restrictions on heavy bombs (about 900 kg) to Israel — Axios

We are talking about MK-84 in the amount of about 1800 pieces, which will soon be delivered by sea to Israel to administer “democracy”. 

Cynthia... There is a new ceasefire in Gaza, so what are these needed for? We know that Israel still wants Iran gone? Azios website had a scoop about this yesterday and Trump wrote on his social media yesterday: 

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

A lot of things that were ordered and paid for by Israel, but have not been sent by Biden, are now on their way! 

Adding:  ❗️The US Central Intelligence Agency, which for several years said it did not have enough data to draw conclusions about the causes of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, is now leaning toward the version of its laboratory origin, Bloomberg reports.

