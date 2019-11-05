Seed Banks & Global Climate Related Damage (906)

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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#globalfoodsupply #grandsolarminimum #fishfarms #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #khmercity
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***Today's Story Links***
Australian temperatures long term 1878-2019 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EFw4HdPWw...
Record cold Halloween USA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EINkMlgWs...
Global weather losses from extreme weather https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EIOb9YYW4...
Freeze warnings SE USA Halloween https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EINyG8qXY...
US Seedbanks https://www.agprofessional.com/articl...
List of US government seedbanks https://www.agprofessional.com/sites/...
Seed bank definition https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seed_bank
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