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Biden’s first press conference was ‘another embarrassment’
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110 views • March 26, 2021
The idea that Joe Biden is in control or will remain in control is “pure fantasy” as the US President is “clearly” purely a front man, according to Sky News host Rowan Dean.
Speaking about President Biden’s recent first press conference, Mr Dean said it was just “another embarrassment” and the “sneering of Trump was pathetic".
“Biden is clearly purely a front man,” he told Sky News host Peta Credlin.
Speaking about President Biden’s recent first press conference, Mr Dean said it was just “another embarrassment” and the “sneering of Trump was pathetic".
“Biden is clearly purely a front man,” he told Sky News host Peta Credlin.
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