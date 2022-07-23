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Dead Internet Theory | AI | Bots w/ Jimbob & Vince Tagliavia | Conversations On The Fringe
Redpill Project
Redpill Project
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178 views • July 23, 2022

Dead Internet Theory | AI | Bots w/ Jimbob & Vince Tagliavia | Conversations On The Fringe


Joshua Reid, Jimbob Ovalshorts and Vince Tagliavia discuss the Dead Internet Theory, AI, and bots. Are most of the interactions we see on the internet just AI bots and fake accounts mimicking humans?


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