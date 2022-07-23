Dead Internet Theory | AI | Bots w/ Jimbob & Vince Tagliavia | Conversations On The Fringe





Joshua Reid, Jimbob Ovalshorts and Vince Tagliavia discuss the Dead Internet Theory, AI, and bots. Are most of the interactions we see on the internet just AI bots and fake accounts mimicking humans?





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