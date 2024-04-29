On Brian Ruhe's Bipolar Episode

I was in a hypomanic state from Jan. 30 - mid March, 2024. I have openly discussed these kinds of mental states with my video audience for many years. I have never truly understood what is going on in these phases over the past 47 years. Pannobhasa is a wise advisor and he suggested we do a video about this latest episode. I'm glad we did. Here you are...





I was hypo manoic rather than full manic.





I mentioned one of my first Buddhist teachers in 1991, Brian Pollard who said that we don't agree with western psychology and psychiartry.





There were magical moments caught in my videos from this time period such as:

Isaac Mills Assaulted and Helped by Brian Ruhe is One of the Magical Moments of My Hypomanic State

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FjOiLPR0rMJ3/





The Theravada Buddhist policy is not to discuss abilities that you have which are above average, unless it is with a monk. My lesson here is to keep my mouth shut, next time.





I was following the Buddha's teaching that unvirtuous people talk in detail about their virtues but only a bit about their mistakes, trying to cover them up. Virtuous people talk in detail about their faults and only a bit about their virtues, trying to hide them.





I did a share screen about the good Psychiatrist R. D. Lang, who I met in person.





I gave the warning about Plato's cave.





Also, all great writers wrote junk that they threw away or deleted. So, some of my videos and ideas were good, some not good.





Pannobhasa's YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/@pannobhasa .





David Reynolds, alias Paññobhāsa, and formerly known as Paññobhāsa Mahathera, is an American-born Theravada Buddhist philosopher and teacher. He has a degree in Biology and up until recently he was a monk with thirty years seniority in the ordained Sangha, with most of that time spent in the forests of Burma, and about half of it spent living and meditating alone in caves. After a few years at a monastery in the declining state of California he has migrated across the USA and has set himself up in a new, freer lay life in Greenville, South Carolina where he continues to write and teach. He has long been pretty well fed up with political correctness, and is moved to make a stand.





