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Why Trump's tariffs on China are very cool!
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21 views • December 04, 2019
My thoughts on Trump’s tariffs on China and why they are very cool!
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Support my work via donation:
Patreon: https://patreon.com/kouru
Subscribestar: https://subscribestar.com/kouru
Paypal: https://paypal.me/kouru
Swish: 0704-414214
My other platforms:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/1kouru
Minds: https://minds.com/kouru/
Gab: https://gab.com/kouru
Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/kouru/
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channel/kouru
My music:
Spotify: https://sptfy.com/4LxQ
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/1kouru
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