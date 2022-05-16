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Control by Crisis
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46 views • May 16, 2022
The control cabal is engineering a series of multiple crises in their attempt to create chaos, depopulate most and control the survivors. The crises include the economy, fuel, fertilizer, feed, seed, food, supplies, biological attack, public poisons, war and more. - Explore Aware More Blog-Cast with Jon David Miller, holistic educator and author of The Conglomerate Empire and other books and ebooks,
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