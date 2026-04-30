Kegbreath defending his totally constitutional and not at all zealot approach to running the Department of War crimes and Unholy Crusades:

Senator Reed: The direction from your behavior is an intense interest in Christianity and nationalism and in not recognizing the talents of women and non-white gentlemen. That's the wrong direction

Kegbreath: I am not ashamed of my faith in Jesus Christ

Adding:

🤡 Trump fired DoW kill-chain-o-matic maker Anthropic. The White House wants it back

Staffers are “developing guidance” for agencies to “get around” Trump and Hegseth’s designation of Anthropic as a “national security supply chain risk.”

🔊 Sources told Axios the White House is looking not only to keep using Anthropic’s existing AI models, but integrate its newest and potentially most dangerous one yet – Mythos.

An executive action has been drafted in such a way as to “save face and bring [Anthropic] back in” after Trump’s February 27 ‘you’re fired’ directive.

👉 The directive didn’t stop Anthropic’s model from seeing extensive use in Iran, providing target ID, intel assessments and battle simulations together with Palantir.

In the middle of the campaign of algorithmic butchery, Anthropic met with Church leaders to “steer Claude’s moral and spiritual development.”





@geopolitics_prime