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The Masks Conveniently Come Off -- "Follow the Science"
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24 views • March 03, 2022
Right before the state of the union the CDC has allowed for the mask to be removed, clearly a case of "following the science." It could possibly be the political optics of continuing to be masked up during the state of the union. Why in the world we ever listen or vote for these people again, they are lying and evil power-hungry monsters.
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