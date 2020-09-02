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Police ARREST pregnant woman for Facebook post - Australia
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169 views • September 02, 2020
MIRRORED from : Avi Yemini
Victoria Police execute a warrant and ARREST pregnant woman in front of her children for a Facebook post.
It's heartbreaking to watch the young mother beg for mercy.
SHARE it for the world to see what is happening in Melbourne.
Victoria Police execute a warrant and ARREST pregnant woman in front of her children for a Facebook post.
It's heartbreaking to watch the young mother beg for mercy.
SHARE it for the world to see what is happening in Melbourne.
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