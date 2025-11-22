© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fire All The Deep State Bums For Sedition
Under Federal Law the penalty for sedition also includes ineligibility to hold any office within the United States for 5 years. So Sedition knocks you off the chess board whether you get 20 years or not. Trump could merely end the careers of the deep state during his term if they are found guilty.