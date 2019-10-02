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Cohabitate or Wait?
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176 views • October 02, 2019
Moving in with your significant other is an important decision and should not be taken lightly. Are there repercussions to living together before exchanging wedding vows? Should you cohabitate or wait? In today’s world it is not uncommon to hear of young couple wanting to “make sure” that they “suit each other” before they make the commitment to marriage. Many want a test run with supposedly no strings attached prior to marriage—if marriage is even a consideration at all. You may not realize that those who cohabitate prior to marriage actually have a much higher (50-80% higher) chance of divorcing rather than those who marry without first living together. Cohabitation removes the formal commitment that defines marriage. It gives each party an “easy out” in case things get difficult. In this video, Winston Gosse takes a look at the question of whether one should cohabitate or wait for marriage.
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Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Free booklet--God's Plan for Happy Marriage: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/gods-plan-for-happy-marriage
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#dating,#relationships,#familyvalues
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Free booklet--God's Plan for Happy Marriage: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/gods-plan-for-happy-marriage
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]
#dating,#relationships,#familyvalues
Keywords
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