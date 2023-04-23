https://gettr.com/post/p2f4kf9f8b7

4/18/2023 Why does the DOJ fail to prosecute media outlets such as Mother Jones and The Wall Street Journal, which took money from the CCP and spread its propaganda in the US? Phoenix TV, which is affiliated with the PLA, has White House press credentials, and CGTN has infiltrated millions of Americans’ living rooms! We must stop them as quickly as possible!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #MotherJones #WallStreetJournal #CCP #PheonixTV





4/18/2023 为什么司法部不追究诸如《琼斯母亲》 《华尔街日报》等从中共那里拿钱，并在美国境内为中共做宣传的媒体？隶属于中共解放军的凤凰卫视居然有白宫的记者证，而CGTN也已渗透到了美国千家万户的客厅！我们必须尽快阻止他们！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #琼斯母亲 #华尔街日报 #中共 #凤凰卫视



