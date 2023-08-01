March 31, 2013 Jesus spoke: The butterfly is coming out

JESUS CHRIST HIMSELF BROUGHT ON THIS MESSAGE ON TO HIS PROPHET BENJAMIN COUSIJNSEN: NOW THAT MANY ARE SIGHING AND SAYING, “HE WON’T COME ANY MORE”, I WILL APPEAR!





Published on March 31, 2013 by My Shalom on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC