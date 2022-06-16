Russian and DPR troops destroy firing points and positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiivka near Donetsk





APU militants are forced to use American kamikaze drones against DPR fighters near Kamenka. The pressure of the artillery of the people's militia on the positions of the enemy has been intensified to the limit: a counter-battery fight and fire is being carried out on the identified positions and firing points of Ukrainian militants.

There were images of the drone and it said this:

The result of the unsuccessful use by Ukrainian soldiers of the American kamikaze drone Switchblade 300 against the fighters of the NM DPR in the Avdiivka area.

The Republican military says that the Ukrainian operators tried to use the switchblades twice, and both failed.















