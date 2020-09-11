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5G - An Overview (5 of 8)
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15 views • September 11, 2020
Part 5 asks why governments and health and safety organizations are not abiding by codes and principles put in place to protect us, the public, from the unrolling of technology that is untested and can cause biological harm. This video questions whether we still live in a democracy at all given the huge financial influence and control of the large corporations. We ask if money and greed are driving the suppression of truth. We review the track record of large corporations and the harm that has resulted in historical cover-ups and ask if history is repeating itself.
See more at www.awareness-now.com
See more at www.awareness-now.com
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