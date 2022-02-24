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Uh OH! Ukraine Air Base Meets Russian Missile
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3908 views • February 24, 2022
According to sources, the 7th tactical aviation brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force no longer exists. All of its Su-24M bombers were destroyed by rocket and bomb strikes at the airfield in Starokonstantinov. Link to information https://twitter.com/militaryrage/status/1496733514594721794
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