10. Court TV 2024-8-5 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
King County Superior Court – Seattle 24-1-02680-7 SEA
Criminal - Competency Review
08/05/2024 01:00 PM Motion Hearing COMPETENCY Courtroom E1201T
The video is about a court case involving the state of Washington versus Reverend Benshoof, who is being ordered to be transported to court due to refusal to appear.
- The defendant, Reverend Benshoof, has refused to come to court multiple times.
- A competency report has been received stating that Reverend Benshoof is competent to proceed.
- The defense is requesting reasonable force to transport Reverend Benshoof to court the next day at 1 p.m.
- The court has signed a drag order to ensure Reverend Benshoof's presence in court.
- Efforts are being made to communicate with Reverend Benshoof to avoid the need for the drag order.