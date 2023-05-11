https://gettr.com/post/p2gofxa056d
5/10/2023【Happy Birthday To Miles Guo】NFSC members wish Mr. Miles Guo a happy birthday in front of Capitol Hill!
#MilesGuo #HappyBirthday #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/10/2023 【遥祝七哥生日快乐】新中国联邦人在国会山前祝文贵先生生日快乐！
#郭文贵先生 #生日快乐 #米歇尔 #刘特佐 #黑根巴森 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
