IT'S NOT JUST THE FROGS 🐸 THAT THEY'RE TURNING GAY

This is mind-blowing.





The same chemical Alex Jones warned was "turning the frogs gay" is destroying testosterone levels in the U.S. population.





Adding insult to injury, this testosterone-depleting chemical is banned across Europe but not the United States.





The chemical is atrazine.





What is atrazine, and how does it do this? Atrazine is a widely-used herbicide sprayed on crops like corn and sugarcane to control weeds.





It disrupts hormone function by increasing the activity of an enzyme called aromatase, which converts testosterone into estrogen.





In men, this can lead contribute to conditions like decreased muscle mass, low libido, and even feminization.





And we spray 70 million pounds of this tasteless, odorless, chemical on our food, while it's illegal to do so in Europe.





Make it make sense.





Source: https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1843745964164821243





